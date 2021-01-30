 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Sombre’ Cyril will be suitably shocked over hospital zoo

Columns 4 weeks ago

Tembisa Hospital is ‘like a zoo of people supposed to look after patients’.

William Saunderson-Meyer
30 Jan 2021
05:20:11 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Sombre’ Cyril will be suitably shocked over hospital zoo

The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

Business Day reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared “sombre” at the ANC lekgotla last weekend. That’s more serious than what eNCA pegged as his “rather sombre” bearing during his Christmas Eve speech. Whatever the state of Ramaphosa’s psyche at the lekgotla, the president made an interesting admission. He confessed that the National Health Service (NHI) that is supposed to replace the private healthcare sector by 2026 might not happen at the scale and speed intended, for economic reasons. This will come as an unpleasant surprise to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who says the NHI is “non-negotiable” and would be implemented...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Covid-19 loan scheme saved 23,000 jobs, says Ramaphosa 25.2.2021
Ramaphosa: Anyone with evidence of wrongdoing by judges must report to authorities 22.2.2021
ANC’s quest hasn’t changed and it won’t anytime soon 20.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.