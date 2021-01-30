 
 
Vaxx to the max – or not

And the big question: when? No wonder we are grasping at straws.

Carine Hartman
30 Jan 2021
08:00:12 AM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2020, One of the first South African Oxford vaccine trialists looks on as a medical worker injects him with the clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP)

‘I’m not taking the vaccine,” my friend tells me matter-of-factly. I nearly choke on my coffee – how I miss my red, but desperate times and all. We both lost a friend to Covid-19 two weeks ago and still shake our heads over the kids’ 25-year-old friend who was here one day, gone the next. I’m shocked, to put it mildly. You see, this redhead does not wear a tinfoil hat and is by far the loudest shouting down flat-earthers. She knows the polio vaccine saved thousands of kids from walking with a limp. But here she sits, cross-legged on...

