 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Spinning out of control

Columns 11 hours ago

But is it the duty of a spokesperson to defend the wrongdoings of their bosses?

Rorisang Kgosana
29 Jan 2021
05:15:35 AM
PREMIUM!
Spinning out of control

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane delivers the welcoming remarks during the official service for Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

When Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane made the unacceptable blunder of walking into the funeral of late minister Jackson Mthembu with nothing on her face but makeup and a smile, it was clear that protecting herself and others by wearing a mask was the last thing on her mind. We all hate wearing masks and often find ways of adjusting them in order to inhale air with ease. And once we forget to put it on our faces as we step out in public, we are immediately reminded by seeing others protected. But not Mtsweni-Tsipane. Everyone at Mthembu’s funeral adhered to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
All SAPS officials who attended Jackson Mthembu’s funeral to be investigated 28.1.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Vaccines to arrive on Monday and R2,2m budget for SONA 28.1.2021
Leaders’ arrogance unmasked 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma’s millions, anonymous spies identified – the week that was at the Zondo inquiry

Courts Zuma’s golden silence broken

Music and streaming Tributes pour in for legendary jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo

matric Record number of matric dropouts projected for class of 2020

Business News Covid-19 vaccinations: medical schemes ready to pay for their members


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.