 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Say no to that breakfast…

Columns 7 hours ago

South Africa is full of good leaders who have found their integrity compromised trying to please an incumbent rogue president.

Brian Sokutu
28 Jan 2021
04:37:56 AM
PREMIUM!
Say no to that breakfast…

Attorney to US President Donald J. Trump, Rudy Giuliani attends the White House Sports and Fitness Day at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 May 2018 (reissued 30 September 2019). Picture: EPA-EFE / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The story goes that former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani – revered for his leadership, having become the crisis communication hero in the wake of the 9/11 attack on the US – once refused to let former president Donald Trump buy him breakfast. As communications experts will attest, without a leadership from the front and a human face in the form of Giuliani, the 9/11 US crisis could not have been better managed. Dealing with the media is one of the last things many people want to do in a crisis, with some preferring to run for cover with “no...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
With Trump conviction unlikely, some senators eye censure 27.1.2021
Senator presiding over Trump impeachment trial released from hospital 27.1.2021
Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US troops 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.