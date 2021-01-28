 
 
Leaders’ arrogance unmasked

Columns 10 hours ago

Do not lead if you cannot be exemplary.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
28 Jan 2021
04:30:34 AM
Leaders’ arrogance unmasked

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane delivers the welcoming remarks during the official funeral for Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Twitter/@dollar_mashesha

When Jackson Mthembu was laid to rest, having succumbed to the virus that has held us hostage for almost a year, the send-off of a great man and stalwart of the struggle was marred by the song and dance of “where is your mask?” This is a tale of two cities: how measures to prevent the spread of the virus are applied differently in affluent areas and in those in proximity to poverty. The application of the law is seemingly not equal. From the use of excessive force by the army and the passive tone of law enforcement on beaches,...

