ANC’s BEE is a comorbidity

Columns 3 hours ago

The toxic combination of ANC-style BEE and Covid-19 ‘opportunities’ could prove fatal to the patient that is the SA economy.

Martin Williams
27 Jan 2021
04:45:59 AM
A pedestrian wearing an ANC branded mask is see walking past the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Covid-19 isn’t killing the economy. What’s costing millions of jobs, forcing businesses to close and flooding streets with poor people is the government’s response to the pandemic. But the ruination of our country won’t be complete until the governing party drives another nail into the coffin. That nail is ANC-styleblack economic empowerment (BEE). Jobs and tenders for politically connected pals. It is a disgrace that President Cyril Ramaphosa should trumpet the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines as another opportunity for cadres to cash in. Damn it, your incompetent administration hasn’t provided any vaccine to anyone in SA, while countries...

