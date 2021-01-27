ANC’s BEE is a comorbidity

Covid-19 isn’t killing the economy. What’s costing millions of jobs, forcing businesses to close and flooding streets with poor people is the government’s response to the pandemic. But the ruination of our country won’t be complete until the governing party drives another nail into the coffin. That nail is ANC-styleblack economic empowerment (BEE). Jobs and tenders for politically connected pals. It is a disgrace that President Cyril Ramaphosa should trumpet the procurement and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines as another opportunity for cadres to cash in. Damn it, your incompetent administration hasn’t provided any vaccine to anyone in SA, while countries...

Now you rub salt in the wounds by signalling to comrades vaccines are another source to plunder.

On what grounds other than party affiliation will these opportunities be dished out?

Last week, you told the ANC’s so-called Progressive Business Forum (PBF) there will be opportunities for black businesses and the vaccines will be bought by the government.

“The distribution is going to be the area where we find opportunities [for black businesses]. This is where businesses and forums need to look at the contribution that they can make. We want to support black businesses”.

This speech had to be made to ANC cadres at an ANC “business forum” which peddles access to government decision-makers for a hefty price.

At the 2017 ANC elective conference, access packages were sold for between R30,000 and R250,000, with higher prices charged for sitting close to an influential minister.

The PBF is a perfect breeding ground for ANC corruption.

So when you use the PBF as a platform to support for black business, you are in effect supporting ANC-linked black business.

Do any cadres have expertise in cost-effective procurement and distribution of anything in an environment where efficiency can save lives?

People are dying because your grandly titled National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) bungled the acquisition of vaccines.

Surely the party which saw more than 143 people killed in the Esidimeni Life tragedy and spawned a PPE feeding frenzy must learn something about compassion and common sense?

Long before Covid-19, BEE helped drag the economy to junk status. When the people making money are not the most competent, this adds unaffordable costs along the value chain.

Cadres score because of political connections, not because they add value.

ANC BEE is a comorbidity. The toxic combination of ANC-style BEE and Covid-19 “opportunities” could prove fatal to the patient that is the South African economy.

For SA to survive, the control-obsessed ANC must stop looking for BEE deals at inappropriate times.

When you have managed to beg, steal or borrow enough to pay for vaccines, let the private sector handle distribution.

Efficient mines could help. And beer distributors reach parts where others cannot reach.

