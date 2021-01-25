 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Lucky Joe’s many blessings

Columns 3 hours ago

Biden’s years in office will be enlivened by a vicious Republican civil war, quite likely ending in a split on the American right.

Gwynne Dyer
25 Jan 2021
05:01:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Lucky Joe’s many blessings

Joe Biden is thrice-blessed. Not only did he win the Democratic nomination and then the presidential election, but as a result of the events of 6 January he takes office when the Republican opposition is in utter disarray and likely to stay that way for a long time. None of that was foreordained, or even very likely. “Just days ago the media and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead,” Biden marvelled almost exactly a year ago after winning the South Carolina primary election by a landslide. It had been dead, too, until African-American voters in South Carolina gave him...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Biden to ban travel from South Africa today: White House official 25.1.2021
Republicans signal deep resistance to Trump Senate trial 24.1.2021
Biden undoes Trump migration orders, pushes for major reform 23.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.