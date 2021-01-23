 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Another brick in the wall

Columns 8 hours ago

Only the middle, like Cyril, folded totally under the pressure – and the bricks came tumbling down.

Carine Hartman
23 Jan 2021
04:30:14 AM
PREMIUM!
Another brick in the wall

Image: iStock.

The Advocate lost my heart – and I blame neither his brown shoes, nor his absence of fuzzy pets. I blame my unfinished shower. That same shower his black robes billowed around my ears about forever: “Tile the walls”; “Who hangs an artwork in the bathroom?”; “You need six mirrors? Really? They don’t even match”. And my personal favourite: “Where’s the roof?” It’s the roof that was the nail in my heart’s coffin. I like my Banksy prints, thank you, and my mismatched mirrors hanging all over the place in empty frames – and who needs tiles when the oxide walls...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Booze ban: Illegal sales under the table as outlets fight for survival

Business News MTI Bitcoin ‘trading’ scheme leads to wine, antidepressants and tears

Crime MULTIMEDIA: Shootout between alleged CIT robbers, cops in Katlehong leaves four dead

Protests Total blackout at SABC today as union workers down tools

General Jackson Mthembu’s doctor died in Netcare helicopter crash – Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.