On coincidence, random meetings and the social role of the public bar

PREMIUM!
On coincidence, random meetings and the social role of the public barColumns 3 hours ago
We need the bar scenes in our lives. Or at least the knowledge that they are there, available to us if we need them.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Condolences pour in for late minister Jackson Mthembu
Accidents Woman dead, daughter missing after another car plunges down Voëlklip cliff
General Jackson Mthembu dies from Covid-19 complications
Entertainment Everyone’s talking about poet Amanda Gorman – here’s what you need to know
Covid-19 WRAP: 300 days of lockdown – How we survived