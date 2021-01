There is a huge debate going on that has seemingly split the country. It’s a case of damned if we do, damned if we don’t. Welcome to parenting in 2021 if your child attends schools under the jurisdiction of the education department. We start this year with greater confusion as the reopening of schools across the board is delayed. As a parent of a preschooler, I have a goal to enter the education fray for my son in the private sector. I have always found it to be my “sanctuary” from the diktat of the government. Although the school atmosphere...

There is a huge debate going on that has seemingly split the country. It’s a case of damned if we do, damned if we don’t.

Welcome to parenting in 2021 if your child attends schools under the jurisdiction of the education department.

We start this year with greater confusion as the reopening of schools across the board is delayed.

As a parent of a preschooler, I have a goal to enter the education fray for my son in the private sector. I have always found it to be my “sanctuary” from the diktat of the government.

Although the school atmosphere is rigged with subtle, but very loud undertones of racism, I knew I could teach self-love, but quality education I must trust to trained professionals.

Government claims they need from 15 December to 15 February to prepare for schools to reopen.

Fair enough, but can we be engaged rather than spoken to.

Explain to us what is needed, what is yet to be achieved, why has it not been achieved and how it will be achieved in the extended time.

As parents, all we ask for is an open line of communication?

Some teachers’ unions have rightly said that with a high number of infections among youth, teachers’ health remains at risk.

But did we not know this going into the December break? Why did we not prepare for this? Are we being reactive again?

Sometimes – a lot of the time – I question the ability of government to lead.

And when teaching is suspended but the streets and parks are full of school children, what will the difference be when schools do reopen?

Last week my toddler son fell miserably sick and was isolated, a week after daycare reopened.

Then he was hospitalised. My heart immediately jumped to Covid. I forgot that he is asthmatic and may have picked up influenza.

I was not in fear of the children he mixed with at school, but whether Covid protocols are enforced in their homes.

So for me, closing schools may not be the best route.

Rather hit the streets and save us from people who do not believe this pandemic is serious!

