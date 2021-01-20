The funny side of religion

PREMIUM!
The funny side of religionColumns 8 hours ago
And he had the cheek to say God had forgiven him and hoped the pastor would do too.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol
Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men
Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover
Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money
World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power