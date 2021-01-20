 
 
The funny side of religion

Columns

And he had the cheek to say God had forgiven him and hoped the pastor would do too.

Cliff Buchler
20 Jan 2021
04:30:48 AM
Image: iStock

Religion can be a funny thing. Ask me, I’ve had a fair whack of it. Christened in the Salvation Army and before I was able to blow my own trumpet, the family changed to the Wesleyan Methodists who rechristened me. Later in life, was baptised in the Church of the Nazarene then soon after rebaptised in the Baptist Church. So, it can be said I’ve had a through soaking. I even tried my hand at lay preaching, but looking down on my somnolent audience, I realise I lack the vital pulpit persuasion. Looking back, I vividly recall the funny bits....

