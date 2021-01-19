 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Should we really prioritise the Covid-19 vaccination of prisoners?

Columns 20 mins ago

With rage on social media about how prisoners may be prioritised over acquiring Covid-19 vaccines, one needs to ask where the rage comes from, how justified it is, and whether it’s based on a bad idea.

Richard Chemaly
19 Jan 2021
12:17:45 PM
PREMIUM!
Should we really prioritise the Covid-19 vaccination of prisoners?

A man receives a Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic in Belgrade on 13 January 2021. Picture: Vladimir Zivojinovic/AFP

One of the major unspoken realities of living in an unequal society such as South Africa is that differing interests often lead to differing views on policy. If you are wealthy, you have no interest in your tax going to public schools your kids may never attend. If you’re poor, you’d likely need tax-funded schools. At least this is how it is generally perceived. This view, though, has always been a short-sighted one to me. I should like to imagine that even the rich may benefit from collective better education of the population in the form of long-term economic growth,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘Racist’ medical aid inquiry findings are damning

Business News Petrol heading for R20 per litre?

Covid-19 Early signs of infection slowdown in some hotspots as ICU bed availability takes strain

Covid-19 Immune system ‘remembers’ coronavirus for at least 6 months – study

Covid-19 Not out of the woods but promising signs of virus decline in SA, says Mkhize


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.