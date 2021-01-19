 
 
People dicing with death

Columns 3 hours ago

It has disrupted the way humans do life. But the worst that it has done is instil fear and anxiety in people.

Sydney Majoko
19 Jan 2021
04:50:10 AM
A Covid-19 patients being treated at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, 11 January 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The worst that South Africa feared is here. Covid-19 devastation has become so real that even the hardest of conspiracy theorists must be shaken by the reality of hospitals running out of beds, intensive care units running out of oxygen tanks, the funeral industry running out of coffins and family, close friends and neighbours losing a loved one every other day. Some sceptics used the argument that Covid-19, like all other related pulmonary diseases such as the flu, only have a mortality rate of 1%. But right now, it is clear that this is a pandemic that is taking away...

