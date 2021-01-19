Striving for Cele immunity

Collective nouns have always been somewhat of a mystery. Who on earth decided that a bunch of geese are a gaggle? And where did a bevy of beauties originate? In primary school, we were forced to learn them but to this day, I do not know what the collective noun for collective nouns is. A crowd of collective nouns? Or perhaps a caravan of collective nouns? Be that as it may, I was highly offended to hear that, as a species, our current biggest ambition is to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus. Herd immunity? Really? When did we become...

