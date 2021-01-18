One jab now, one much later just makes more sense

PREMIUM!
One jab now, one much later just makes more senseColumns 2 days ago
Britain was one of the first countries to start vaccinating people last month when the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine became available and it now has been the first to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine, but both require a second shot three weeks after the first.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol
Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men
Eish! Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover
Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money
World WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power