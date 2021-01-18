 
 
My sleeve’s rolled up for the jab

Columns 12 hours ago

My son understands the brain-aching science behind it all, but he also acknowledges the public reluctance: yes, the vaccine is new, it’s on the forefront of the most amazing technology, he says, so it’s unsurprising if people are wary.

Jennie Ridyard
18 Jan 2021
04:30:36 AM
My sleeve’s rolled up for the jab

A medical worker inoculates a doctor with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad on January 16, 2021. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Apparently up to 50% of South Africans will refuse the Covid-19 vaccination. First though, a disclaimer: back in 1998, I became an anti-vaxxer. Andrew Wakefield had published his MMR “findings” and fear is contagious; fear is addictive. I was scared, distrustful of the motives of Big Pharma, holding my babies close because nobody was going to stick needles into them when they weren’t even sick. Fast forward, and one of my babies qualified as an immunologist last year, rather presciently in the middle of a global pandemic. It was a four-year degree and by the end of it I felt...

