A birthday trip to Mars

Columns 1 min ago

Given the ANC’s track record, it’s ‘radical programme of action’ has about much chance of happening as that four-year-old’s birthday trip to Mars.

William Saunderson-Meyer
16 Jan 2021
04:45:24 AM
General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Many of us think that after 2020, the Year of the Pandemic, follows 2021, hopefully the Year of Less Sh*t. But the ANC is having none of it. This is, according to its January 8 Statement, the Year of Charlotte Maxeke. The statement is the tripartite alliance’s annual policy statement and programme of action. “It is the voice of our movement” and has been issued for almost 50 years on the ANC’s date of founding in 1912 – what the ANC refers to as its glorious “birthday”. Until Covid-19 intervened, 8 January was more about ostentatious partying than serious political...

