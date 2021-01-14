 
 
Watching the seeds of our future germinate on CNN

This American revolution, whatever form it ultimately takes, has been in the post for a long time. Its outcome will be replayed in many different forms across the world in years to come

Hagen Engler
14 Jan 2021
04:47:06 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Members of the National Guard gather outside the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. On Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment. Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/AFP

Through the shock and disbelief that greeted my viewing of the right-wing insurrection at the US Capitol, I must confess to a certain schadenfreude. “Tshotsho, US. Tshotsho,” I thought to myself. “It serves you right.” I’m not proud of this feeling, but there it is. I couldn’t help thinking that after years of the country tolerating and accommodating white-supremacist ideology, it was not surprising that right-wing nationalists would feel entitled to attempt a coup after losing an election. One doesn’t want to be happy about an attempted coup, exactly, as the instability it causes can cost lives and disrupt a...

