 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

What’s the delay with the jabs?

Columns 3 hours ago

If the delay is due to billions disappearing like Pumpkin’s owner, it will kill thousands of front-line workers and normal South Africans.

Dirk Lotriet
15 Jan 2021
04:30:45 AM
PREMIUM!
What’s the delay with the jabs?

Vaccine. Picture: Randburg Sun

My mother-in-law’s neighbour is missing. Over the festive season, she took to daytime drinking in the nearby cemetery with two sleazy characters. And then she was gone. Her little dog was locked in her house and was terribly traumatised when we saved the hungry, thirsty animal. “How can anyone do this to a defenceless animal?” asked the lovely Snapdragon. “She has always been very friendly to me,” I replied with the exhausted Pumpkin in my arms. Much too friendly for my liking,” said Snapdragon grumpily. We took Pumpkin home. Rocky, the miniature pincher, loves her, but Sweetpea, our Boston terrier,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Leaked contorted complaints against Mogoeng ‘very unfortunate’ 15.1.2021
No mask really is a crime 15.1.2021
SA divided over getting vaccinated 15.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.