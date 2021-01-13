 
 
Life goes on and sometimes you just have to go along with it

Columns

When a new opportunity presents itself, sometimes you aren’t certain of how things will work out. But sometimes, your joy is waiting for you on the other side.

Kabelo Chabalala
13 Jan 2021
03:47:45 PM
Picture: iStock

Precisely two years ago, I resigned from my full-time employment. For weeks, I was so scared of that bold (others can call it stupid) decision I made. At some point I wanted to rescind my resignation. Fear and doubt had crept in and the “what ifs” started to make me question my decision to leave. However, there was an urgent need to free myself from the commitment of a full-time employment. This urgent need helped me overcome my fears. I constantly had to remind myself why I was doing this. Furthermore, I didn’t want to compromise my work ethic and...

