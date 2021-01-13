 
 
Jail plan for the predators

Columns 1 hour ago

Hopefully, it would rub off on the prisoners, transforming them into decent, law-abiding citizens.

Cliff Buchler
13 Jan 2021
04:30:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Jail plan for the predators

File image for illustration: iStock

In the unlikely event high-profile politicians are found guilty of corruption, where will they be incarcerated? Hopefully not in prisons where security upgrading was done by companies appointed by Watson/Agrizzi/Gumede-Bosasa, as most of the monies so carefully shared allegedly landed up in personal accounts, leaving a shortfall for acquiring proper products and services. Security, therefore, would be a misnomer. Or perhaps it had been anticipated that the National Prosecuting Authority would do its job of jailing their buddies. So then the inferior equipment would make easy their escape? Seriously, where are the best places for confining this special class? Special...

