Jail plan for the predators

In the unlikely event high-profile politicians are found guilty of corruption, where will they be incarcerated? Hopefully not in prisons where security upgrading was done by companies appointed by Watson/Agrizzi/Gumede-Bosasa, as most of the monies so carefully shared allegedly landed up in personal accounts, leaving a shortfall for acquiring proper products and services. Security, therefore, would be a misnomer. Or perhaps it had been anticipated that the National Prosecuting Authority would do its job of jailing their buddies. So then the inferior equipment would make easy their escape? Seriously, where are the best places for confining this special class? Special...

The history of Australia came to mind during my 3am meditation with the hadidas.

Between 1788 and 1868, about 162 000 convicts were transported from Britain and Ireland to penal colonies in Australia. What a clever move. The British rid the country of scumbags for good.

Wish we could do the same, but there’s no like place for dumping our human rubble. OK, so we have Robben Island.

But imprisoning thieves in the hallowed portals where Mandela and company suffered would be an insult. But it

could be ideal for rehabilitation.

Consider the scenario. Top crooks are placed in Mandela’s cell. How would they feel when noting the contents that were part of the life of a great man for 27 years?

As thieves, they would probably feel undeserving of a place that was home to an icon.

A copy of The Long Road to Freedom greets the new inmates, with the instruction they read it thoroughly to become acquainted with the writer’s every thought, philosophy and political ideology.

To prove they have done so, they must submit a thesis based on the book the day they apply for parole. Those of us who have read the book experienced the impact it had on our lives.

Hopefully, it would rub off on the prisoners, transforming them into decent, law-abiding citizens.

Refusing would mean they haven’t changed. So they stay put to wallow in their loathsomeness.

