 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Has Trump inadvertently saved America? What can South Africa learn?

Columns 55 mins ago

If there’s one lesson South Africa can teach the US, it should be that they shouldn’t waste a good identity crisis by avoiding the complicated conversation that comes after it.

Richard Chemaly
12 Jan 2021
03:58:46 PM
PREMIUM!
Has Trump inadvertently saved America? What can South Africa learn?

National Guard troops stand watch at the US Capitol on 8 January 2021 in Washington, DC. Picture: John Moore/Getty Images/AFP

I have my doubts that Donald Trump will be remembered for anything great though he certainly played a role in the spectrum of the American presidency. When President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that South Africa was ready to share lessons in democracy with the United States, I couldn’t help but chuckle. But, considering how the Irish border was arguably the biggest stumbling block of Brexit and the role that South Africa and the ANC played in brokering that peace, there may be a thing or two to be said of how we go about things. I mean, peace is great and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 15,046 cases take total to 1,246,643

Covid-19 ‘It is vital that we do this together’ – Ramaphosa on SA’s Covid vaccine drive

Covid-19 No booze, no beaches: Ramaphosa keeps SA on adjusted Level 3 Lockdown

Celebs & viral Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol protests to historic Nazi ‘Kristallnacht’

Covid-19 Level 4 provincial lockdown message is ‘fake news’, says Nedlac


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.