Billions for vaccines, not loot

This past week, Donald Trump supporters did the unthinkable: they stormed the United States parliament and in scenes that can only be imagined as being from a sci-fi movie starring the likes of Will Smith, American lawmakers had to take cover behind desks to avoid possible injury.

Four people lost their lives in the debacle that followed current US President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his loss at the polls.

If this were some Third World African country, no one would be shocked. But this is America, a country that has regarded itself as the benchmark of Western democracy for centuries.

The adage “truth is stranger than fiction” has never rung truer than it does in America right now.

Any lessons for a lowly African country at the tip of the much-maligned African continent?

If our lawmakers were watching the events in the US with the intention of learning anything, it must be to prepare for the worst-case scenario, always.

South Africa is entering a period where a huge amount of money is going to be spent on vaccines for Covid-19.

The assumption that must be made is that every single citizen of this country is going to be vaccinated, even those confused by conspiracy theories that have no basis on science.

Vaccinating South Africans will cost billions of rands.

The mere mention of billions will have all the tenderpreneurs within the ruling party salivating at another opportunity to loot state coffers.

It is not enough for the president to address the country and tell everyone that the process for procuring the vaccine will be open.

The country has learnt that even during the worst crisis after the advent of democracy, vultures and tenderpreneurs will be waiting to steal from the poor.

The president and his Cabinet must demonstrate their openness by taking citizens along with them on every step of the way in the process of procuring the vaccine.

It is unfortunate that the vaccine itself is already tainted by the ignorance and lack of discernment of the likes of the Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and other conspiracy theorists, but that must not make the

government abandon its primary responsibility: to look after the best interests of citizens at all times.

In this particular case, this is to ensure not a single cent is lost to graft in the acquisition of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Until last week, no American thought they would see the scenes that Trump supporters unleashed on Capitol Hill.

Many Americans knew Trump would stop at nothing to hold onto the highest office.

And that is the mistake they made, knowing they had elected a man without boundaries to lead them, but somehow believing there were limits he wouldn’t cross.

His actions incited his supporters to cross the line.

It is commendable that the likes of Discovery chief executive Adrian Gore are being hands-on in assisting government to procure the vaccine, but the need for vigilance is just as high.

Government-private sector partnerships must always be welcome, but there have been several instances where taxpayers have come out second best even with the involvement of the private sector.

The billions for the Covid-19 vaccine must remain just that, and not be a cash cow for tenderpreneurs.

