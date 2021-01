Let me introduce you to the future: It’s Friday afternoon and I’m flying to South Africa via Frankfurt. I get to the airport with my mandatory Covid test performed less than 72 hours ago, as per SA regulations. I have filled in the necessary forms online. However, literally overnight Germany has introduced new restrictions: anyone flying into a German airport, even just passing through, must have had a Covid test no more than 48 hours beforehand. Mine is from 52 hours ago, four hours too old. “If we let you fly, they’ll turn you around and send you straight back,”...

