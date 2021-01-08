 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Bordering on the absurd

Columns 1 hour ago

‘South African immigration control officers were said to be rude and serving clients while on social media’.

Amanda Watson
08 Jan 2021
04:45:51 AM
PREMIUM!
Bordering on the absurd

Crowds of people entering South Africa from Zimbabwe before going through customs at the Beit Bridge border post, 4 January 2021, Limpopo. Picture: Jacques Nelles

One has to wonder sometimes if the people appointed to lead our country have even a passing acquaintance with the reality of what goes on inside our borders. On Wednesday, portfolio committee on home affairs chair advocate Bongani Bongo sent out a press release calling for an “urgent increase of the South African National Defence Force [SANDF] and the South African Police Service [Saps] members at landward borders with the aim of sealing the porous nature of our borders”. And where does the learned advocate imagine these members would come from? Has he forgotten in May 2020, Defence and Military...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top White House officials resign following Capitol Hill mayhem

World Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ after Congress affirms Biden win

Health EXPLAINER: Why SAHPRA doesn’t recommend Ivermectin to treat Covid-19

World US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden’s election win

World US Congress rejects first challenge to certifying Biden win


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.