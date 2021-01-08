 
 
I learn from grumpy Aunty Doek

And if she does decide to ban smokes again, I’ll be well on my way to reach my dream.

Dirk Lotriet
08 Jan 2021
04:30:01 AM
I learn from grumpy Aunty Doek

Cooperative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS

Some years ago, the lovely Snapdragon arrived home with a plaque saying: Here lives a cute chick with a grumpy old man. I don’t dispute that she is cute. She is cute as a tigress with a toothache.  But I’m not grumpy. Not yet, but I’m working on it. I have never made a secret of my ambition to become a grumpy old man – the neighbour who refuses to allow schoolboys to retrieve their tennis ball from my property after a badly timed shot during a game of backyard cricket. My late father was grumpy. As a child, I...

