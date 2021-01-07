 
 
This speech must be resolute

Columns

The party’s founding fathers should be turning in their graves, given the ANC’s poor track record in government.

Brian Sokutu
07 Jan 2021
04:35:55 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture EFE-EPA/Kim Ludbrook

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the ANC’s January 8 Statement tomorrow, celebrating the governing party’s 109th anniversary since its birth decades ago in Mangaung. Under normal circumstances, the occasion would be lavishly marked in a festive and colourful style: the speech, music, throngs of ANC supporters painting Polokwane yellow, branded vehicles rolling in, motorcycles, luxurious cars, champagne corks popping and pricey whiskies being sipped. Such a show of opulence – not in line with the ANC’s old values – became the norm in the later years and a source of embarrassment for those in leadership. It has always appeared like an...

