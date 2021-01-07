This speech must be resolute

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the ANC’s January 8 Statement tomorrow, celebrating the governing party’s 109th anniversary since its birth decades ago in Mangaung. Under normal circumstances, the occasion would be lavishly marked in a festive and colourful style: the speech, music, throngs of ANC supporters painting Polokwane yellow, branded vehicles rolling in, motorcycles, luxurious cars, champagne corks popping and pricey whiskies being sipped. Such a show of opulence – not in line with the ANC’s old values – became the norm in the later years and a source of embarrassment for those in leadership. It has always appeared like an...

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the ANC’s January 8 Statement tomorrow, celebrating the governing party’s 109th anniversary since its birth decades ago in Mangaung.

Under normal circumstances, the occasion would be lavishly marked in a festive and colourful style: the speech, music, throngs of ANC supporters painting Polokwane yellow, branded vehicles rolling in, motorcycles, luxurious cars, champagne corks popping and pricey whiskies being sipped.

Such a show of opulence – not in line with the ANC’s old values – became the norm in the later years and a source of embarrassment for those in leadership.

It has always appeared like an invasion of a town by the well-off – surrounded by a sea of poverty in black townships, at the coal face of unemployment and hardship.

Now, gone will be the big show, sleaze, partying and men with big pockets. Not only are we faced with the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to this year’s January 8 Statement being scaled down, the economy is in big trouble and may take years to recover.

If the January 8 Statement had anything to do with the Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters or any other opposition party, would South African citizens, business, labour and investors be paying much attention to the speech?

Certainly not. Since being elected to government over the past two decades, the ANC has become a leader of society.

By virtue of being in government, the party sets the tone and formulates policies – every reason to be glued to Ramaphosa’s address.

The occasion takes place against a huge government failure: bungling by not timeously acquiring the much-needed Covid-19 vaccines for South African citizens, the plunder of the taxpayers’ money by ANC cadres, including the personal protective equipment scandal involving

Ramaphosa’s suspended spokeswoman Khusela Diko.

In the run-up to the local government elections later this year, I would be very surprised if Ramaphosa failed to note the people’s lack of confidence in the party and in government leadership.

The blasting of Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize – a member of the ANC national executive committee – by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliate, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, for how he handled the process to acquire vaccines was unprecedented for an alliance partner.

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla summed it up: “What the nation witnessed in the minister of health’s incomprehensible briefing was a leadership that has been caught napping in the face of a deadly pandemic ravaging the country.”

While most political analysts do not expect fireworks in the speech, a public attack by a political ally should serve as a wake-up call that it is now business unusual.

Luthuli House is losing its stamp of authority and it would cause amazement if Ramaphosa delivered another ceremonial January 8 Statement.

The party’s founding fathers should be turning in their graves, given the ANC’s poor track record in government.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.