When they try to justify their behaviour, they will tell us that Jesus turned water into wine. They will tell us the problem is not so much in their behaviour when they are under the influence, but more our inabilities to be as free and carefree as they are in the enjoyment of their liberty. And then the stats come back. The trauma unit is deserted and fatalities going into the new year are next to nothing. The furniture drops synonymous with Hillbrow and the usual incidents we have come to expect are missing. I am by no means a...

When they try to justify their behaviour, they will tell us that Jesus turned water into wine.

They will tell us the problem is not so much in their behaviour when they are under the influence, but more our inabilities to be as free and carefree as they are in the enjoyment of their liberty.

And then the stats come back. The trauma unit is deserted and fatalities going into the new year are next to nothing.

The furniture drops synonymous with Hillbrow and the usual incidents we have come to expect are missing.

I am by no means a saint. I have occasionally been the life of the party – the alcohol having fuelled my jovial mood.

But my mind and maturity have evolved with the times. The prohibition of gatherings where alcoholic beverages are consumed is for a collective good.

Yet this is more than just about alcohol – let it also be about our ability to demonstrate responsibility.

Then we move away from the black and white rationalisation – we then ask ourselves some difficult questions … are South Africans so depressed that the only way to forget their problems and stresses is in the merriment of nights out, parties and alcohol?

Are we going through so much as a people that we are afraid to be alone in our thoughts, alone with our families? I wonder what dependencies we are going to come out of this pandemic with.

Sure, we all cope differently. I have found that I have survived the pandemic by really keeping my distance … that I was in my element knowing that I only had to be responsible for myself and my household.

The overflow of liquor and the disregard of a lurking virus were major problems.

Government’s ban is intended to reduce the heavy burden on the country and, specifically, on the healthcare system.

The trauma unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital turning into a ghost facility on what is supposed to be the busiest day of the year suggests to me it was the right move and for that, we should be thankful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.