Why fake news is so dangerous

PREMIUM!
Why fake news is so dangerousColumns 3 mins ago
To be clear: that video that blames 5G for the coronavirus pandemic and says government is trying to control you through 666 microchips in vaccines? Fake news.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile