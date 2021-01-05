 
 
Why fake news is so dangerous

To be clear: that video that blames 5G for the coronavirus pandemic and says government is trying to control you through 666 microchips in vaccines? Fake news.

Christelle du Toit
05 Jan 2021
04:38:05 AM
This picture is used for illustrative purposes only. Students of Unified Educational Centers (CEU) attend a lesson on 'Fake News: access, security and veracity of information', in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 21, 2018. Media analysis is a compulsory subject in Brazilian schools. Photo: AFP Photo / Miguel Schincariol.

As the country battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, fake news is not only persisting but seemingly increasing. And to be clear, that outraged statement you forwarded to your friends via WhatsApp without confirming it? Fake news. That video of violence that you did not confirm the context of? Fake news. The YouTube video that blames 5G for the coronavirus pandemic and says government is trying to control you through 666 microchips in vaccines? Fake news. You might think there is not that much harm in sharing a sensational morsel of info – if it turns out to...

