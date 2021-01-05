 
 
2021 with a pinch of salt

It’s an annual ritual which ensures every year gets the welcoming it deserves and should only be skipped with a global pandemic.

Danie Toerien
05 Jan 2021
04:30:47 AM
Fireworks explode in the sky over the outskirts of Los Angeles during the 4th of July celebrations in California, 04 July 2020. Los Angeles County cities authorities have cancelled most of the Independence Day amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Picture: EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

I’m one of those suckers who really loves the beginning of every new year. First there’s the party – the eating, drinking, singing, dancing on tables, the midnight countdown and trying to get the champagne cork to pop at precisely the right moment. It’s all followed by hugs and kisses and promises that, fortunately, fade away as the sun awakens the hangover. It’s an annual ritual which ensures every year gets the welcoming it deserves and should only be skipped with a global pandemic. The next highlight is reading what clairvoyants predict for the next 365 days. In decades past,...

