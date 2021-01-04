At the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to live with what’s left of SA

PREMIUM!
At the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to live with what’s left of SAColumns 1 hour ago
There’s so much more to managing a pandemic than making rules and my sympathies go to our leadership. President Ramaphosa is between many rocks and hard places.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile