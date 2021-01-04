 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

At the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to live with what’s left of SA

Columns 1 hour ago

There’s so much more to managing a pandemic than making rules and my sympathies go to our leadership. President Ramaphosa is between many rocks and hard places.

Richard Chemaly
04 Jan 2021
05:05:37 AM
PREMIUM!
At the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have to live with what’s left of SA

An informal waste collector stands next to a South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle after the new lockdown curfew, to help curb the spread of Covid-19, in Johannesburg on 29 December 2020. Picture: Wikus de Wet/AFP

Sometimes you need balance and other times you need to commit more wholly to a solution. When you need the latter, balance isn’t exactly going to do the trick. As the pandemic goes on, one may be forgiven for starting to believe the president is attempting to usurp Jeremy Clarkson. At first, on taking office, there was a sense of “how hard can it be?”, but when lockdown was announced, you would be forgiven for thinking he was screaming “POWER”. That was all good in the beginning when we believed there was reason informing these decisions but the more Clarkson...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.