 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

In 2021, try to pull a reading muscle

Columns 1 hour ago

Treat reading like the gym: start with something light, because no one can go from zero to Herculean. You’ve got to build yourself up slowly, making it sustainable.

Jennie Ridyard
04 Jan 2021
05:03:50 AM
PREMIUM!
In 2021, try to pull a reading muscle

Picture: iStock

On the last night of 2020 I made a declaration: I’m fixing myself a gin and tonic, I’m sitting on this chair, and I’m not moving until I’ve finished this book. Two hours later I did it: I achieved my reading goal for the year. I skipped off to tell Himself. “You got to 50 books?” said he. “Well done!” No, I grumped, actually I read 40 books in 2020, same as I did in 2019. Given the year that it was, aiming to equal my 2019 number felt like a win. Until now. “Well done anyway. It’s still impressive,”...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.