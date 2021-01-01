 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Finding solace and stimulation as we retreat from the physical world

Columns 1 hour ago

Imagine this pandemic in the time before the internet! Even more of our jobs would have evaporated, we’d have had to put ourselves into even more danger just to survive, and our leisure time would have been, how shall we say… far more limited.

Hagen Engler
01 Jan 2021
12:20:45 PM
PREMIUM!
Finding solace and stimulation as we retreat from the physical world

AFP/File/DENIS CHARLET

My heart bleeds for a man of my acquaintance not blessed with an internet connection, whose TV broke and who spent months of the first lockdown sitting in a room with his wife, staring at each other in silence. He does, at least, have a wife. For those of us who do not, the weeks and months of isolation must be filled with creativity and media consumption. If you are privileged enough to access the magical internet, you have an entrepot into some of the world’s most stimulating and entertaining creative output. These times have made it even more valuable....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.