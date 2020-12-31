 
 
Let’s not be shy to declare 2021 as our year of breakthroughs

Columns

The year 2020 is an infusion of worse and pain. And I believe that it should not cloud our present and future with fear.

Kabelo Chabalala
31 Dec 2020
05:00:47 PM
Let’s not be shy to declare 2021 as our year of breakthroughs

Lights are projected on the Louvre's Museum Pyramid during the tuning of the performance of the French Dj David Guetta in Paris, 29 December 2020 (issued 30 December 2020). The third edition of the Guetta's 'United at Home' concert will be broadcasted 31 December for the New Year Eve celebration on social media and TV. Due to the still high number of Covid-19 cases, a curfew is imposed between 8 pm and 6 am effective from 15 December 2020 and all the streets gathering or celebrations are cancelled. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

“Next year is my year.” This is a popular phrase people use just before we celebrate the beginning of a new year. It is a phrase commonly used throughout the month of December in self affirmations and assurance that the new year we are about to usher in signals new beginnings that will bring blessings in their lives. However, 2020 has humbled us so much that I have not seen a single person coming out to boldly claim 2021 as their year of breakthroughs and fortunes. Perhaps instead of saying Twenty-Twenty-One, we are silently saying to ourselves “Twenty-Twenty-Won”. We are...

