No vaccine should evade public scrutiny

PREMIUM!
No vaccine should evade public scrutinyColumns 1 hour ago
Can we honestly vow that the Covid-19 vaccines will have no complications – especially in people living with comorbidities such as HIV/Aids, high blood pressure and diabetes?
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile