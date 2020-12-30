 
 
Make 2021 good year for you and choose to be grateful

Columns

If you dwell only on the negative you can become trapped in a downward spiral. You don’t need to be there.

Martin Williams
30 Dec 2020
05:12:55 AM
Make 2021 good year for you and choose to be grateful

Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

In 1969, when British band The Who sang I’ve got a feeling ’21 is going to be good year, they did not envisage 2021, where billions dread successive waves of Covid-19 infections. The Who were performing their rock opera Tommy. The reference was to 1921 and the surprise return of Tommy’s father from World War I, with no hint of the 1918-1919 Spanish flu, which killed about 50 million people worldwide. Against that backdrop, 1921 may have seemed to promise a good year. Today, amid warnings and restrictions it may sound bizarre to look forward to a good year. We...





