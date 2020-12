It’s that time of year when I refuse to make new year’s resolutions. Been there, done that, burnt the T-shirt is my standard response when plans for the coming year are discussed. For me, these resolutions are all about change. But becoming fitter and eating healthier and quitting the bad stuff and saving the earth by using overpriced, recycled shopping bags are all, realistically speaking, utterly impossible fantasies. I don’t want to change. I’m quite happy to stay the way I am. Don’t get me wrong, I want to grow and go on adventures, but why on earth would I...

