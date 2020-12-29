 
 
Ramaphosa must look beyond next 30 days in Covid-19 battle

SA’s economic structure does not permit for a prolonged total lockdown. There are far too many daily earners who suffered the most during the first hard lockdown.

Sydney Majoko
29 Dec 2020
05:13:23 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

One of the many social media memes doing the rounds on how humanity must approach 2021 urges everyone “not to touch anything, walk calmly in a single file, behave yourself and don’t claim the year as yours”. It might be intended to be humorous but the central message is “keep cool heads going into the new year”. It’s a message everyone – citizens and government – will do well to heed. It’s quite easy to forget that the coronavirus pandemic is less than a year old for most of the world. It was first detected in Wuhan just over a...

