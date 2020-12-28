Count your blessings – 2020 is over

PREMIUM!
Count your blessings – 2020 is overColumns 1 hour ago
At least Trump is gone. At least I’m not starving. But if you’re listing what didn’t go wrong, that’s not a gratitude list – it’s clutching at straws.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile