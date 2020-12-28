 
 
Count your blessings – 2020 is over

Columns

At least Trump is gone. At least I’m not starving. But if you’re listing what didn’t go wrong, that’s not a gratitude list – it’s clutching at straws.

Jennie Ridyard
28 Dec 2020
05:35:45 AM
Picture: Pinterest

I cannot wait for this year to be over. You know how they say you should count your blessings? Well, to keep my head in the festive game, in this spirit I sat down to make a list of good things last Monday – and dropped an entire mug of hot tea on top of my laptop. Count your blessings: there was more tea in the pot. Already I had no internet after the neighbour’s tree surgeons cut through our wires and now I had no computer. I’d gone from techmageddon to complete compucalypse. Count your blessings: I don’t take...

