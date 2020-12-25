Clean-language learnings from the festive season

PREMIUM!
Clean-language learnings from the festive seasonColumns 54 seconds ago
I have tried to explain to my daughter that swearing has its place; that it’s good not to swear too much, but sometimes it is justified. She just won’t f***ng listen.
