Clean-language learnings from the festive season

Columns 54 seconds ago

I have tried to explain to my daughter that swearing has its place; that it’s good not to swear too much, but sometimes it is justified. She just won’t f***ng listen.

Hagen Engler
25 Dec 2020
04:45:29 AM
Picture: iStock

As my young daughter and I settle in for a few weeks of focused, festive-season romcom watching, the age-rating of movies becomes a critical measure in my entertainment consumption. My daughter and I surf the wholesome space where FAM and PG movies reside, with occasional brave forays into the 13 space. This is where things get interesting. The subject matter is of tangential concern, but for my child, swearing is a dealbreaker. This is odd, because I personally have had a rather loose relationship with profanity. As a writer, the most notorious works in my oeuvre have been “10 Reasons...

