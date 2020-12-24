Martin Williams’s hypocrisy over Mashaba astounds

In reading Martin Williams’ latest abuse of his column for his own political purposes, “Mkhwebane gave Joburg ANC an Xmas Gift … or not”, one gains further perspective on why the DA is declining. Rather than trying to regain some relevance for the DA in Johannesburg, after it gave the votes to elect Geoff Makhubo mayor and pass his budgets, Williams believes it more appropriate to be a cheerleader for the public protector’s report against Herman Mashaba. But here is the problem. Like much of the DA’s recent political strategy, it lacks authenticity or substance. You can’t be part of...

In reading Martin Williams’ latest abuse of his column for his own political purposes, “Mkhwebane gave Joburg ANC an Xmas Gift … or not”, one gains further perspective on why the DA is declining.

Rather than trying to regain some relevance for the DA in Johannesburg, after it gave the votes to elect Geoff Makhubo mayor and pass his budgets, Williams believes it more appropriate to be a cheerleader for the public protector’s report against Herman Mashaba.

But here is the problem. Like much of the DA’s recent political strategy, it lacks authenticity or substance.

You can’t be part of a party that has questioned everything the public protector has done (quite rightly) and now champion this latest report as somehow credible.

The same applies to a pattern where I have noticed the DA quite happy to claim the successes of Mashaba’s tenure as mayor of Joburg as “DA successes” but then conveniently disassociate when it suits them.

This includes trumpeting the improvements delivered by former JMPD chief David Tembe, whose appointment Williams now questions. The 1 500 additional JMPD officers, the specialised drug unit, the monthly crime stats, the record numbers of arrests all rendered unworthy in Williams’ assessment? I think not.

Where was Williams’ voice of moral indignation to Mashaba’s government when it was stacking up achievements? Why were the achievements of Mashaba’s government trotted out throughout the 2019 general election in a bid to reduce the losses? It seems a little politically convenient for Williams to now cry foul.

Perhaps the most inauthentic part of Williams’ piece, is his efforts to label Mashaba’s efforts to fight corruption as soft. He dusts off the usual stories that have no credibility in defence of his arguments but, understandably, chooses to leave out some pertinent information.

For example, Mashaba’s establishment of a Johannesburg forensic unit, amassed over 6 000 cases under investigation, involving more than R35 billion in transactions, and affected hundreds of arrests. These achievements remain unparalleled.

Williams may recall a widely-held view amongst DA councillors in Johannesburg at the time that too much focus was placed on combatting corruption. When Mashaba’s own MMCs had to be dismissed for wrongdoing, he faced internal DA opposition to doing what was right. When you consider this alongside the support for Makhubo, it begs the question; who is soft on corruption?

Perhaps this is why I find it difficult to stomach Williams’ hypocrisy. You can’t question the credibility of the public protector and champion her findings when it is politically convenient. Similarly, you can’t claim DA successes of the government Mashaba led and criticise it when it suits your agenda.

This is exactly the inauthentic, contradictory and confusing state of the DA which is driving its voters, its public representatives and its members away.

I would suggest Williams may use his time better to serve the residents of Johannesburg rather than playing political games. If recent by-elections are anything to go by, he may need more than a regular column to get re-elected.

