 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Time to draw a line in the sand

Columns 1 hour ago

These very same street revellers who turn every spot into a club and fail to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions are mostly the ones who take the virus back to their home.

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
23 Dec 2020
04:11:45 PM
PREMIUM!
Time to draw a line in the sand

Daspoort tunnel in Pretoria.

We cannot be governed by children! This is how I raise and nurture my screaming, adorable and raging threenager. Over the years the generation born in the 2000s, known as “ama 2000s” have gone through boundaries which those born in the ’80s would never dream of. I probably would have found myself in a bad position with my parents if I did half of the things that “ama 2000s” are doing now. For instance, in my house, my nanny is the “cool mom” because I cannot afford that familiarity that blurs the lines. I would rather my son Amohelang and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.