Time to draw a line in the sand

We cannot be governed by children! This is how I raise and nurture my screaming, adorable and raging threenager.

Over the years the generation born in the 2000s, known as “ama 2000s” have gone through boundaries which those born in the ’80s would never dream of.

I probably would have found myself in a bad position with my parents if I did half of the things that “ama 2000s” are doing now.

For instance, in my house, my nanny is the “cool mom” because I cannot afford that familiarity that blurs the lines. I would rather my son Amohelang and I clashed on being the uncool mom than for him to have to endure a truckload of bad decisions.

That’s why I was dismayed when I saw on social media a number of cars lined up on a road while alcohol was overflowing … But when I noticed that the venue was the Daspoort Tunnel in Pretoria West – I was even more annoyed.

I was annoyed because of the disregard of the law, Covid-19 restrictions and, in the age of technology, there was no attempt for these revellers to hide their faces.

For me this is telling: what parents allow in their houses, ultimately finds itself in the streets.

I fear Covid-19 and cringe every time my helper leaves the house because I do not have any control over her movements afterwards. The conspiracy theorists may laugh at me, the “yolo (You Only Live Once)” brigade may call me stupid – but whatever I deem necessary to keep my family alive, best believe – we are complying…

These very same street revellers who turn every spot into a club and fail to comply with the Covid-19 restrictions are mostly the ones who take the virus back to their home – to infect elderly parents who will fill public hospitals to the brim and then speak to the incapabilities of the government to meet their needs.

The audacity to block a road is disrespectful. I agree with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula that the conduct is unacceptable and must be punishable.

While I may encounter my own challenges when my threenager grows up – there certainly are some boundaries I have decided I will never allow to be crossed!

