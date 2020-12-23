 
 
Mkhwebane gave Joburg ANC an Xmas gift… or not?

Who then can we trust to clean up Joburg? The National Prosecuting Authority? The Special Investigating Unit?

Martin Williams
23 Dec 2020
05:25:03 AM
A protest in which residents of a building that caught fire a few days ago resulting in 2 deaths blockaded London Road in Alexandra, 3 November 2020 over concerns about their living conditions. Picture: Neil McCartney

Christmas came early for the Johannesburg ANC. Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane gifted them a report with adverse findings against former mayor Herman Mashaba. Just what they needed to boost their electoral fortunes. However, as we re-learn every Christmas, not every gift meets expectations. If Mkhwebane had credibility, her report would be a perfect package for the ANC ahead of by-elections in Johannesburg early next year, and local government elections later. But Mkhwebane’s reputation has been damaged by a series of negative court rulings. Based on past performance, her Joburg report may be flawed. Mashaba shouldn’t have trouble overturning some findings...

