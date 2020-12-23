Mkhwebane gave Joburg ANC an Xmas gift… or not?

Christmas came early for the Johannesburg ANC. Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane gifted them a report with adverse findings against former mayor Herman Mashaba. Just what they needed to boost their electoral fortunes. However, as we re-learn every Christmas, not every gift meets expectations. If Mkhwebane had credibility, her report would be a perfect package for the ANC ahead of by-elections in Johannesburg early next year, and local government elections later. But Mkhwebane’s reputation has been damaged by a series of negative court rulings. Based on past performance, her Joburg report may be flawed. Mashaba shouldn’t have trouble overturning some findings...

Christmas came early for the Johannesburg ANC. Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane gifted them a report with adverse findings against former mayor Herman Mashaba.

Just what they needed to boost their electoral fortunes.

However, as we re-learn every Christmas, not every gift meets expectations.

If Mkhwebane had credibility, her report would be a perfect package for the ANC ahead of by-elections in Johannesburg early next year, and local government elections later.

But Mkhwebane’s reputation has been damaged by a series of negative court rulings. Based on past performance, her Joburg report may be flawed.

Mashaba shouldn’t have trouble overturning some findings when he asks for a high court review. But there may have been something untoward about an EFF-supporting mayor and the appointment of David Tembe as Chief of Joburg Metro Police. Tembe was ranked fifth among recommended candidates.

In my experience, Tembe repeatedly declined to answer questions about why the JMPD was not acting against by-law infringements, especially illegal land occupation.

By-law enforcement deteriorated under Mashaba and Tembe. Land invasions are their legacy. Tembe has joined Mashaba’s new political party.

Mass illegal occupation is not the only burden bequeathed to Johannesburg by Mashaba. After-effects of the EFF-linked Afrirent contract remain. Fleet contracts affect many services, including Pikitup, JMPD, and ambulances.

All have been disrupted by ructions around Afrirent, which AmaBhungane linked to EFF leader Julius Malema, whom Mashaba referred to as a “close friend”.

In February the Auditor-General said the contract between the City and Afrifrent should be declared irregular and cancelled.

Interestingly, Mkhwebane’s report considered “whether the establishment of Group Forensic Investigation Services (GFIS) and the subsequent appointment of General Shadrack Sibiya as its executive head by the City were improper and irregular”.

I look forward to a ruling more credible than Mkhwebane’s on GFIS. Neither GFIS, nor Sibiya answered my 2018 request to investigate allegations about tender collusion between the EFF and IFP over Joburg Roads Agency (JRA) contracts. The allegations were made in a letter by JRA managing director Sean Phillips, who resigned in disappointment over Mashaba’s lack of response to corruption.

When Mashaba talks about fighting corruption he should be asked how did the JRA shenanigans happen on his watch.

Neither Mkhwebane, nor GFIS has cleared the air around Joburg. Current mayor Geoff Makhubo is in trouble at the Zondo state capture enquiry, where he has unfinished business.

Who then can we trust to clean up Joburg? The National Prosecuting Authority? The Special Investigating Unit?

First, we need politicians who aren’t soft on corruption. A clear majority for an anti-corruption party will remove any need to compromise.

You know what to do. Merry Christmas. Let’s make 2021 a new year for Joburg.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.