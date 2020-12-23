 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Matching outfits at weddings are signs that you are next…

Columns 1 min ago

Did you know that when you reach the stage of wearing matching outfits with your partner, it means you are next in line to tie the knot?

Kabelo Chabalala
23 Dec 2020
05:03:35 AM
PREMIUM!
Matching outfits at weddings are signs that you are next…

Picture: iStock

In the African culture, matching outfits with my partner means “Kabelo as a man is ready to send his uncles and aunts to ask for his partner’s hand in marriage”. On Saturday, my partner and I wore matching outfits to a wedding. However, we broke the rules a little bit. Usually, when the theme is traditional African outfits, the man’s shirt is precisely the same pattern as the dress of the woman. So, even when the two are not standing together, the identical patterns of their outfits tells you who is with who. In our case, you had to see...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world

Editorials Show no mercy to Ters thieves

State Capture Zondo commission seeks three-month extension to finish its work

Crime WATCH: Man skilfully breaks into car in Durban

News Update Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.