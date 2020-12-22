 
 
The season of wrong gifting

Columns

The only thing a gift card does, is force me to buy something I don’t want from a shop I don’t ever visit.

Danie Toerien
22 Dec 2020
05:20:26 AM
Christmas gift hamper. Picture: iStock

Of all the things in the universe I do not understand, two stand out: why anybody would want a CB radio; and why anybody would consider a gift card a gift. For those who don’t know, a CB (Citizen Band) radio was a glorified walkie-talkie. It was a big thing in the seventies and early eighties. Every cool 20-something-year-old had one in his car and would talk to random strangers within a range of a few kilometres. Back then it was considered the ultimate “chick magnet”, with every Frikkie, Fanie and Fikile with a Ford fantasising about being either Smokey...





