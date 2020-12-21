 
 
Who’s a Lucky Star, then?*

As the pilchards hissed in the frying pan, Tito answered: ‘Comrade, it was more than we could have hoped for.’

Brendan Seery
21 Dec 2020
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has come under fire from the DA over his admission that part of the IMF loan could be used to pay salaries. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

As the air riffled through the mountains and plantations of Magoebaskloof, it disturbed the clouds of smoke rising from the group of bodyguards as they smoked, maskless, next to the Range Rovers and a Merc G-Wagen. Inside the sprawling, seized-from-the-white-robbers farmhouse, kindly renovated and upgraded by the Department of Public Works (thanks, Pat! Knew there was a reason we gave you a Cabinet Post), the four men sat slugging down doubles of Blue Label in lead glass snifters. Tito put his battered velskoens up on the Boer wooden kist (he bought it off a Nat MP way back then, after...

