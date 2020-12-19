Orchids and Onions: Solidarity’s Covid ads are funny and on point

PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions: Solidarity’s Covid ads are funny and on pointColumns 1 hour ago
While Santam gets an Onion for its attitude, but also for the belligerent way it is handling the case. It’s about trust and trust betrayed.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption
Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission
Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal
Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department
Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled