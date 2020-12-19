 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Orchids and Onions: Solidarity’s Covid ads are funny and on point

Columns 1 hour ago

While Santam gets an Onion for its attitude, but also for the belligerent way it is handling the case. It’s about trust and trust betrayed.

Brendan Seery
19 Dec 2020
05:15:07 AM
PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions: Solidarity’s Covid ads are funny and on point

In our modern, interconnected world, a virus can spread like wildfire. In the same way, disinformation and conspiracy theories go much further and wider than they did even 20 years ago because of our ubiquitous communication channels and, specifically, social media. I’ve never doubted the reality of the deadly nature of this virus – my cousin was admitted to a hospital in London the week President Cyril Ramaphosa sent us into our first lockdown … and only went home a week or so ago, still unable to walk properly or have the full use of his right arm. This is...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.