There’s no solution in sight in the Arab world

Columns 1 hour ago

In the Arab world, the political climate has only two seasons: brief springs and very long winters.

Gwynne Dyer
19 Dec 2020
05:25:01 AM
There’s no solution in sight in the Arab world

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 23, 2020 shows a general view of Cairo's Tahrir Square (R to L) on February 18, 2011 as it is filled with protesters celebrating the ouster of former president Hosni Mubarak a week after the massive protests against him, which had erupted after a revolt toppled Tunisia's ruler in what becomes known as the Arab Spring; and the same view almost ten years later on November 11, 2020. Ten years ago, a wildfire of revolts in the Arab world touched off an unlikely series of events that swelled, then dashed many hopes, and irrevocably changed the region. Pictures: Khaled DESOUKI and PEDRO UGARTE / AFP

Ten years ago this week, Mohamed Bouazizi, a street vendor in Tunisia, set himself alight in front of a government building in rage at the corrupt dictatorship. His sacrifice wakened hope in millions of others – but then half a million of them also died, although not at their own hands, and the rest went quiet. It was called the Arab Spring. It should have worked. Nonviolent democratic revolutions had overthrown about two dozen other tyrannies in the previous 20 years. So, when people in half a dozen Arab dictatorships, galvanised by Bouazizi’s action, went out in the streets to...

