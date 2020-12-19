Spreading some cheer? Spread some here

 
 
This Christmas there won't be 14 around the tree … just six. Because the most important guest, the reason we do the sticks and stones, won't be there.

Carine Hartman
19 Dec 2020
05:20:27 AM
Not so merry Christmas. Picture: Pinterest

I get Jennie Ridyard: my Christmas bells just ain’t jingling. This family has always had a “green” Christmas (read no money, stick tree, hand-painted stones and a gift limit of R30 each for the 14 people around that tree). But this Christmas there won’t be 14 … just six – and I don’t blame Covid. Because the most important guest, the reason we do the sticks and stones, won’t be there: my granddaughter with her flaming red hair and the only person I allow to call me “Ouma”. And I love her because she doesn’t allow me not to love...

