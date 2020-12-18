 
 
Busi sues, you pay the dues

In a country where resources are already spread so thin, we can ill afford to have her make expensive mistakes like this.

Bernadette Wicks
18 Dec 2020
05:10:29 AM
Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at Public Protector House on 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Going to court is expensive. Senior counsel can set you back R85 000 a day and when cases span years – as they often do, traversing the system – the bills can run into millions. You also run the risk of a double blow if you lose, with the general rule being that costs follow the suit. So, the stakes are high. But perhaps less so, when it’s not your money on the line. The Constitutional Court has found Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not personally liable for any of the (what must be exponential) legal fees she and the...

